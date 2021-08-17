Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,506. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

