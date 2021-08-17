Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after acquiring an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.23. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CSWI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

