Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,565. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

