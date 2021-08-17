Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.64. 4,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

