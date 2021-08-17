Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. MicroVision comprises about 0.5% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 3.96. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

