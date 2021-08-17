Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

