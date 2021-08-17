Parkland’s (PKI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.40.

Shares of PKI opened at C$37.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.47. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.32%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

