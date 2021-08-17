Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 450.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

JKE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. 25,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

