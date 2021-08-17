Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 981 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 464,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,045. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

