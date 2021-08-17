Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 103.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 5,546,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

