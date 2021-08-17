Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. 2,168,087 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

