Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 253.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,348. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $478.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.