Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,904. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.