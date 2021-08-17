Patron Market Capitalization Reaches $2.48 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $4,722.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00934698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00171266 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

