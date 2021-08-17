Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.