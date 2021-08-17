Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in 3M by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

