Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 810 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

