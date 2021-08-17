Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.