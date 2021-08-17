Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

