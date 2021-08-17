Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Compass Point

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Compass Point from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSFE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

PSFE opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,184,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

