Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PKKFF stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12. Peak Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Peak Fintech Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

