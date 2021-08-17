PEAKDEFI Hits Market Capitalization of $99.84 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $99.84 million and approximately $531,880.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.87 or 0.00944244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00165549 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 788,241,649 coins and its circulating supply is 344,962,449 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

