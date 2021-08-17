Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Hisao Kushi Sells 80,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hisao Kushi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.42 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

