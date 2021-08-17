Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.94% of Atmos Energy worth $122,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $101.11. 3,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

