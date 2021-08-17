Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,740 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

