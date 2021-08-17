Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

LRCX opened at $588.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.