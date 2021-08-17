Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,215 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TPH opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

