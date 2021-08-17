Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STM stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

