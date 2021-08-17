Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 81.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 12.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Cowen dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,430,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.06.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

