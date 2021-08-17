Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of NIKE by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.