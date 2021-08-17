PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. 13,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.63. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

