Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MATD stock opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.10. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

