PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.