PhenixFIN Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PhenixFIN in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

PFX opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 59.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 29.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

