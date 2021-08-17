Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. 186,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

