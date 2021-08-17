Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.