Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,772.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNXGF shares. Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

