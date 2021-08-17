Pickle Finance Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $17.29 million and $7.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $10.70 or 0.00023819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00873595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00160287 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,621,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,997 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

