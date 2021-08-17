Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 617,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 19,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,421. The firm has a market cap of $859.73 million, a PE ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

