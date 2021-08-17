Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.92 and last traded at $57.31. Approximately 928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 821,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $861.94 million, a P/E ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

