Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Pinduoduo to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDD stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

