Piper Sandler Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $7.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,235.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,877.37 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,631.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

