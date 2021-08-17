Pitney Bowes Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

