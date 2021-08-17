Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PTOI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 11,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,627. Plastic2Oil has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.
About Plastic2Oil
