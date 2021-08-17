PlayDapp Market Capitalization Hits $185.35 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $185.35 million and $617.44 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00873595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00160287 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

