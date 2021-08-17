PlayFuel Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $2.84 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00946252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00166802 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

