Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0030 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $85,651.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00126601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00157041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,909.48 or 1.00253216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00909520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.14 or 0.06942889 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

