Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

PLRX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,241. The firm has a market cap of $688.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

