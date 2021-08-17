Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.69.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 1,148.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

