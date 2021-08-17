Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PBL opened at C$46.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$17.04 and a 52-week high of C$67.00.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

